Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 566,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
CHDN stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
