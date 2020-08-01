Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 566,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

