Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Repro Med Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

KRMD stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.84 million, a PE ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 0.24. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

