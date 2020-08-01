Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $607,000 in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 77.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after buying an additional 166,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 175.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 28.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

