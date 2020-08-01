Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $607,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KPTI opened at $16.05 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

