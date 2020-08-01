Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $569,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 644,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 543,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,012,000 after buying an additional 623,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

