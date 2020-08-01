Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $79.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

