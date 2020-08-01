Calamos Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 161,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

