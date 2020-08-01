Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 82,800 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

