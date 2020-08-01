Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,401 shares of company stock valued at $26,732,395. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

