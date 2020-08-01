Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $33,637.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $9,044,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares in the company, valued at $30,233,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,182 shares of company stock worth $22,057,184. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

