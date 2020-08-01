Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 55,798 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,772,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 264,242 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Eventbrite stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Eventbrite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

