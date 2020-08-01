C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

CHRW stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

