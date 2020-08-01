BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.80-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~$2.80 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

