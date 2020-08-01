BWS Financial Increases A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target to $13.50

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

ATEN opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.48 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.80. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,734 shares of company stock worth $214,154 over the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 294,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

