BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

