Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $44.62 on Friday. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

