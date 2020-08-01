Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price Down 26% Following Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) dropped 26% during trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.38, approximately 2,198,325 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 468,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -159.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

