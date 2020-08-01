Brokers Set Expectations for Globant SA’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globant in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $172.94 on Thursday. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $178.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.