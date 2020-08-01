Brokers Set Expectations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.51 and a beta of 1.68. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,297,571 shares of company stock valued at $285,128,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

