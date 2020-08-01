Brokers Set Expectations for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 256,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $1,355,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.