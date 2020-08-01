Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $15.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.31. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $244.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average of $227.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

