Brokers Offer Predictions for RPM International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

NYSE:RPM opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 281,172 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RPM International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $19,249,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

