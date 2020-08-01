Brokers Offer Predictions for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.