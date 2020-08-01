Brokers Offer Predictions for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 16.94%.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

