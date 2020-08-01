Brokerages Set Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT at $1.67

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NOG opened at $0.80 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 405,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

