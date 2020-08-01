Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $131.55

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $64,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 334.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 574,742 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $45,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after buying an additional 218,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

