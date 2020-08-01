Brokerages Set Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Target Price at €21.06

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.06 ($23.66).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JUN3 shares. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Jungheinrich stock opened at €25.70 ($28.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.05. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($29.89).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

