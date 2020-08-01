Brokerages Set Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Price Target at GBX 26.43

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.43 ($0.33).

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

LON:INTU opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.16 ($0.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.07.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

