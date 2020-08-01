Brokerages Set Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Price Target at $23.00

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 53.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

