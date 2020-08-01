Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Price Target at $7.00

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $187.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

