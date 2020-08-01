Brokerages Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT at $142.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Gecina alerts:

GECFF opened at $126.50 on Monday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.32.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.