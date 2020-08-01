Brokerages Set Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price at $61.17

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Emera has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

