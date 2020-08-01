Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 331.38

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 331.38 ($4.08).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday.

DLG stock opened at GBX 296.40 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

