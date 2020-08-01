Brokerages Set CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Target Price at $9.50

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTK. TheStreet cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE CTK opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 104.77% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Research analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

