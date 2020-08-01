Brokerages Set Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT at $14.38

Shares of Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

