Brokerages Set Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) PT at $18.33

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $110,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,201 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $21,141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 435,670 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,225 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 829,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

