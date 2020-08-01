Brokerages Set Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) PT at $1.00

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.47. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 169,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

