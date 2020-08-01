Brokerages Set Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) PT at $1.00

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.
Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.47. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Abraxas Petroleum
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.