Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

