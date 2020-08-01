Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.33, but opened at $48.07. Brink’s shares last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 38,037 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 938.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Brink’s Company Profile (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

