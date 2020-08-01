Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Earnings History for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.