Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

