Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.25.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.68. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

