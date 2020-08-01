Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.17.

Boralex stock opened at C$34.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$36.48.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

