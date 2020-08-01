Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $16.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 192,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.