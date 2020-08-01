Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Boeing stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.01. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 515.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

