BMO Capital Markets Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $170.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $269,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

