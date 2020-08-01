Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $13.53 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

