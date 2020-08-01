Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47, 361,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 548,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 133.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

