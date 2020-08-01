Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.45-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.45-3.65 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKH opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.30. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

