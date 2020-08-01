BioTelemetry Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 783% compared to the typical daily volume of 302 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $42.56 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,442,000 after buying an additional 978,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at $19,690,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.