BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,260 shares of company stock valued at $24,580,040 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $119.81 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

